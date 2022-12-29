Highway closed after fatal crash near Blenheim

Police are responding to a fatal crash on State Highway 63 in the Wairau Valley, west of Blenheim.

In a statement, police said they were notified of a two-vehicle crash shortly after 6pm.

One person is reported to have died at the scene.

Two others have sustained serious injuries.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours and there are no diversions in place.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

- RNZ