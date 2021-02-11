Thursday, 11 February 2021

Highway closed as massive blaze reaches road, ignites hay bales

    1. News
    2. National

    Emergency services are responding to a large grass fire that has reached SH2, Takapau. Photo: Rachel Wise
    Emergency services are responding to a large grass fire that has reached SH2, Takapau. Photo: Rachel Wise
    State Highway 2 has been closed near Takapau after a large grass fire rampaged across farm paddocks and hay bales and reached the road on Thursday afternoon.

    At 4.30pm the cordons were widened by emergency services and were now between State Highway 50 and Ashcott Road.

    A Hawke's Bay Today reporter on the scene said the fire broke out about 2.40pm and had reached the road by about 3.17pm, driven by strong winds.

    She said police helped to drive tractors off the paddocks as the fire advanced.

    "The tractors and machinery were being driven from the paddocks as the flames raced across the dry grass toward them.

    "Minutes later the flames had reached the roadside and the fence battens were ablaze. The road disappeared under clouds of smoke."

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was estimated to be about 20 hectares in size and included many stacks of large round hay bales on fire.

    A plane, two helicopters and about 11 fire appliances and a command vehicle are believed to be responding, he said.

    He said there were no injuries and no indication of evacuations being ordered yet.

    By 4.30pm the worst of the blaze was beside the highway and the road would likely be closed for some time, a police spokesman said.

    A total fire ban is in place across Hawke's Bay, after the region entered a prohibited fire season last week.

    The fire ban extends across the whole of the East Coast from East Cape to Takapau.

    No outdoor fires, including burning braziers and incinerators, are allowed due to the increased fire danger.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter