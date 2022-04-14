Hipkins: Masks remain key defence in Orange setting

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is continuing to champion mask wearing, despite some requirements being loosened.

New Zealand is now at the Orange traffic light setting, which means all gathering limits have gone and customers no longer have to be separated and seated to be served at hospitality venues.

Masks are still required in retail stores and on public transport, but no longer in restaurants or schools.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told RNZ's Morning Report programme today the move to not require masks in hospitality is because people can choose to be there.

"People have to go to the supermarket in order to survive. So, you're going to have elderly people, you're going to have people who are immunocompromised, who would be very vulnerable if they got Covid-19, and so, requiring masks there helps to protect them."

Hipkins said mask wearing remained a major defence against Covid-19 under the Orange traffic light setting.

He said it would be up to individual schools to decide whether masks were needed, and it could depend on a lot of factors.

"It'd be fair to say there's been quite a range of feedback from the school communities, but the schools have found this a very difficult requirement to enforce because young people are not necessarily the easiest people to get to wear their masks or wear them properly."

He said opening windows will ventilate rooms properly, and in winter opening them as much as a centimetre would help clean the air, although this may not be possible for all schools.

"There's going to be a limited number of cases where it's not [an option], where you've got schools that are covered in snow for example, it's not a practical option.

"So, we will make sure that they have portable air cleaners to cover those sorts of settings."

With case numbers rising amongst the older population in the South Island, Hipkins defended the decision to move to Orange.

"We look at the rate of hospitalisation [and] the rate of new cases right across the country in making this decision," he said.

Hipkins said hospitals around the country were already shifting patients between themselves to balance the demand created by the pandemic.

Masks at Orange

Where you must wear a face mask at the Orange setting:

• On domestic flights.

• On public transport; includes Cook Strait Ferries but does not include passengers within their allocated carriage on specified KiwiRail services or when on a ship that does not have an enclosed space for passengers.

• At indoor arrival and departure points for domestic flights and public transport.

• If 12 years or over on Ministry of Education-funded school transport and public transport.

• In taxis or rideshare vehicles.

• Inside a retail business, for example supermarkets, shopping malls, pharmacies, petrol stations, and takeaway food stores.

• Inside public facilities, such as museums and libraries, but not at swimming pools.

• At a vet clinic.

• Visiting indoor area of a court or tribunal, unless the judicial officer does not require them.

• At premises operated by local and central government agencies, social service providers, and police.

• In the public area of premises operated by NZ Post Ltd.

• When visiting a healthcare service, for example a healthcare or aged-care facility.