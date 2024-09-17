Hipkins takes big dive in latest poll

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. File photo: RNZ

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has lost support in a new Taxpayers Union-Curia poll that shows small gains for National and Labour, and mostly small losses for minor parties.

The party vote changes were all within the margin of error of up to 3.4 percent, but the preferred prime minister stakes saw more movement, with Hipkins dropping 6.1 percentage points.

The changes are compared with the previous Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll in July.

Parties

National: 39 percent, up 1.4 percentage points (48 seats)

Labour: 25.9 percent, up 0.8 (33 seats)

Greens: 11 percent, down 1.5 (14 seats)

Act NZ: 8.8 percent, down 0.3 points (11 seats)

NZ First: 6.8 percent, down 0.5 (8 seats)

Te Pāti Māori: 5 percent, up 1.5 (6 seats)

For non-Parliamentary parties, TOP fell 1.3 points to 1.1 percent, Outdoors & Freedom fell 0.7 points to 0.4 percent, and the combined total for all other parties was 0.8 percent. Undecided voters accounted for 3.4 percent.

Preferred prime minister:

Christopher Luxon: 32.7 percent - down 1.8

Chris Hipkins: 12.6 percent - down 6.1

Chlöe Swarbrick: 7.2 percent, down 3.7

Winston Peters: 6.7 percent, up 1.1

Jacinda Ardern: 6.4 percent

David Seymour: 5.2 percent

Rawiri Waititi, 2.5 percent

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer 1.1 percent

The poll was conducted by Curia Market Research Ltd for the NZ Taxpayers' Union.

It is a random poll of 1000 adult New Zealanders and is weighted to the overall adult population. It was conducted by phone (landlines and mobile) and online between September 8 and 10, has a maximum margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent. The full results are on the Taxpayers Union website.

Polls compare with the most recent poll by the same polling company, as different polls can use different methodologies. They are intended to track trends in voting preferences, showing a snapshot in time, rather than be a completely accurate predictor of a final election result.