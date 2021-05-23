Sunday, 23 May 2021

Historic Canterbury hotel destroyed by fire

    The historic Waiau Lodge Hotel was damaged in the Kaikōura earthquake in 2016, before being razed by fire yesterday. Photo: RNZ
    The North Canterbury community is in shock over a blaze that destroyed an historic hotel.

    Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black said it would take time for locals to come to terms with the loss of Waiau Lodge Hotel, which burnt to the ground early yesterday.

    The hotel, built in 1910, was a significant local landmark.

    "Shock and disbelief at this point is the reaction of the locals in Waiau as they come to terms with the loss of, one might call it an iconic building in the village," Black said.

    Even though the hotel had been closed since it was damaged in the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake, it remained an important place, she said.

    "This building is of significance to a community where people come together and use it as a venue for socialising. All of those things... impact on community wellbeing," Black said.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated.

    RNZ
