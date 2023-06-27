Hit and run victim was due to start new job

William Newtown was found on SH2 near Greytown on Sunday. Photo: Supplied

A football player who was discovered badly injured in a roadside ditch north of Wellington after a hit and run was due to start a new job this week.

William Newtown was found in a critical condition on State Highway 2 near Greytown between North St and Ahikōuka Rd around 7am on Sunday before he was airlifted to hospital.

Newton’s football club, Greytown Football Club, has created a Givealittle page to help him on his “long road to recovery”.

The club said that he has suffered a badly broken arm in several places, broken ribs and teeth as well as other leg, ankle and facial injuries.

“Willie was struck by a vehicle and left laying face down on the side of the road, until he was found by a passing motorist,” the club wrote on the Givealittle page.

“The fact Willie has survived and is fighting his way back from this is testament to his grit and determination that we see from him on the football field each week, and something for which we are all extremely thankful for.

“Willie faces a long and arduous road to recovery ahead of him. Willie should’ve been starting a new job today, but instead he underwent over five hours in an operating theatre undergoing surgery to repair his extremely broken body.”

The club said Newtown was a cherished member who plays for their Capital 3 team, is a club committee member and is the “life and soul” of the club.

“As a club, we’ve always enjoyed Will’s unwavering support. He’s been there as a team player, a dedicated committee member, and a friend. His impact on GFC goes beyond football, reaching into the hearts of all members. Now, it’s our turn to support him,” the club wrote on Facebook.

The funds raised from the Givealittle page will go towards Newtown’s rent, living costs, travel expenses and other daily needs.

“We urge our GFC community, the wider Wairarapa community, and our fellow football clubs to rally for Will. Your help at this time is immensely appreciated. Let’s show Will the strength of the community that supports him.

“Stay strong, Will. We’re all rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see you back on the pitch.”

Newtown was airlifted to Wellington Hospital on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said that enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.

On the weekend, police asked for the public’s help to determine Newtown’s movements before the incident on Sunday morning.

The club said that Newtown was on the bench for his team’s away game against NaeNae Football Club on Saturday.

It is also known that Newton made his way from Cotter St to the 70km/h area north of Greytown between 5am and 7am on Sunday.

He was wearing black Nike track pants and a distinctive red Greytown Football Club shirt. He may also have been wearing a black long-sleeved Greytown FC jacket.

Police asked anyone with information on his movements through Greytown and the incident to call 105 and quote the file number 230625/2031, or make a report online using “Update Report”.

The football club has also made an appeal.

“We also urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about it to please come forward and contact the police directly or via Crimestoppers. Every piece of information can be crucial in such investigations,” they wrote.