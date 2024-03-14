Hoax threat sparks evacuation at Auckland school

Botany Downs Secondary College was evacuated this morning. Supplied photo

An East Auckland secondary school is increasing its police presence around the campus after an evacuation this morning.

Botany Downs Secondary College told students and parents to stay away from school due to a “threat”.

A message on the school’s website from principal Karen Brinsden said police had established it was a hoax.

“As a precaution, we have put in place actions moving forward and the police will increase external patrols around the school and local area over the next few days,” the message read.

Classes have resumed and Brinsden thanked students and staff for their cooperation.

It comes a day after another Auckland school was evacuated after a student threatened a fellow student with a bomb.

Western Springs College yesterday dismissed all students at 1.30pm.

Principal Ivan Davies said the police bomb squad and dogs swept the building.

”They found no evidence of a bomb and all is well.

“This is one of those things where we have to take all the precautions, because if you don’t you risk a lot.”

Classes at the college resumed today.

The threats come after a spate of threatening emails were sent to almost 100 schools, churches, hospitals and other public buildings over three weeks late last year.

Schools around the country were closed and evacuated due to those threats. It’s understood police are yet to identify those responsible.

At the time, police said they were confident the emails were from the same source and not targeted at any particular community or group.

They did not believe there was any real threat to the organisations.

Just before Christmas, police said they would no longer be providing information on non-specific mass email threats where there was no apparent risk to public safety.

”Threatening emails have caused significant and unnecessary concern to public services over the last month.

”In some recent cases, services have been disrupted due to needless evacuations.

”Police would continue to take all reported threats seriously and release information when necessary for public safety,” a spokesperson said.