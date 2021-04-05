Monday, 5 April 2021

Holiday road toll already among worst in 10 years

    Seven people have died so far this Easter long weekend - with still almost a whole day to go in the reporting period.

    That's more than the total for the entire Easter holiday period every year - bar one - for the past decade.

    Yesterday a motorcyclist died in a crash with a car in the Far North, while there was another fatal smash involving a motorbike on Saturday at Waimangu in Bay of Plenty.

    On Saturday night a person in Ōtaki died after crashing into a power pole, and a man was struck and killed by a bus in downtown Wellington.

    On Friday a woman died in a crash at an intersection at Whakamaru in Waikato, and a person died after a truck and car collided in Hauraki on Thursday.

    The Easter holiday period began on Thursday afternoon and runs until 6am tomorrow.

    There were no deaths recorded over Easter last year - for the first time since 2012. Easter also coincided with the alert level 4 lockdown.

