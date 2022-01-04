Holiday road toll hits 15 as person dies in Nelson crash

The number of people killed on our roads during the Christmas and New Year break has risen to 15 after a person died following a crash near Nelson Lakes National Park this morning.

A total of 15 people have lost their lives around the country in crashes and incidents since the official period started at 4pm on Christmas Eve. It ends tomorrow at 6am.

This time last year, 11 people died during the holiday period. The year before that, the road toll stood at four. In 2018/19 nine people were killed and the year before that, 12 people died.

The highest number of deaths on New Zealand's roads during the Christmas and New Year holiday period in recent times was during the 2016/17 season, when 19 people lost their lives on our roads.

Latest road deaths

A person died following a crash early this morning near Nelson Lakes National Park.

Emergency services responded after the crash on State Highway 65 at Maruia around 8.30am.

One other person received moderate injuries.

Police are making inquiries into the circumstances of the crash on behalf of the coroner, police said in a statement.

On Sunday, four people were killed on roads around New Zealand; including a pedestrian and a motorcyclist.

A male rider died in a crash on State Highway 12 in Kaihū, Northland, about 12.20am.

A motorcycle passenger suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Whangārei Hospital.

Later that afternoon, a person died in a single-car crash on Arapuni Rd in the Waipā District in Waikato.

Another person was killed in a crash in Gisborne about 4.40pm that same afternoon.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Waihī Rd in Judea, Tauranga, about 9.40pm that Sunday night.