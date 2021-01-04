Monday, 4 January 2021

Holiday road toll now 11 after morning crash

    A person has been killed in an early morning crash in the Lower Kaimai Ranges.

    Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 29.

    The crash has closed off the road in both directions between Soldiers Road and Valley View Road.

    Police confirmed at about 8am that a person had died in the crash and that the Serious Crash Unit is now at the scene. The death brings the holiday road toll to 11.

    Reports of a collision came in at about 5.23am, police said.

    Motorists are being told to avoid the area completely as there will be "significant delays," a statement said.

    Diversions are in place for traffic going in both directions.

    Those travelling towards Tauranga are told to use SH5 via Ngongotahā then SH36 instead.

    Motorists going the opposite way are told to use SH2 via Waihī or SH36 via Ngongotahā before getting onto SH5.

    "We thank motorists in advance for their patience."

     

     

    NZ Herald

