Holiday toll stands at four as 2018 winds to a close

Four people have been killed on New Zealand roads so far this holiday season.

And the total road toll for the year stands equal with 2017.

The first fatality was 17-year-old Felix Newton.

The teen died in the early hours of Christmas Day after crashing his ute off a bridge into the Whanganui River.

On December 28 one person was killed and four injured in a crash at Palmerston North.

The next day two people were killed in separate crashes.

At 12.55am a man died after crashing into the Ōpaoa River at the Blenheim TOP 10 Holiday Park.

The river runs alongside the campground.

At 3am a 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in Wellington after he was struck by a car travelling the wrong way on State Highway 1 near Johnsonville.

Police have charged a 72-year-old woman with careless driving causing death.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry later revealed the woman had been reported to police moments before the fatal crash.