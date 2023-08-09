Home detention for doctor caught drink-driving for fourth time

A doctor with a history of drink-driving has been slapped with an ankle bracelet after a family tragedy knocked him out of sobriety and he was caught behind the wheel of his Jaguar while intoxicated.

Ian Ross McDonald, a GP of 34 years, was driving his luxury vehicle along Eliot St in New Plymouth on April 14 when he was stopped by police and asked to undergo a compulsory breath test.

The 60-year-old blew 1062 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, more than four times the legal limit of 250mcg. He told police he had been drinking at a friend’s house.

On Wednesday, McDonald clutched his bag as he stood in a dock at New Plymouth District Court while wearing a leather jacket and a sombre expression.

He faced sentencing on an admitted charge of driving with excess breath alcohol third or subsequent.

Judge Tony Greig noted it was McDonald’s fourth conviction for drink-driving, with the others occurring in 2003, 2015 and 2017.

The previous offending saw him give breath readings of 494mcg, 1391mcg and 1352mcg, respectively.

“Those are all very, very high readings,” Judge Greig said.

Following the latest drink-driving event, McDonald met a probation officer for the purpose of a pre-sentence report.

The report stated he had been sober for “some years” leading up to his recent arrest.

But then he had a “family tragedy”.

The judge said McDonald’s sister had terminal cancer, and while he was planning a trip to see her, he found out she had died in a suspected suicide.

“You got drunk,” the judge said.

“That’s fine. As you know, you’re not here for getting drunk - you’re here for getting behind the wheel of a car once you were.”

Judge Greig believed McDonald would have remained abstinent if not for the death of his sister.

He said the other tragedy was that McDonald had devoted his career to making other people well.

His alcoholism has had a significant impact on his life and his employment.

“The Medical Council has put all sorts of restrictions on you, and you are currently under those,” the judge said.

According to the Medical Council website, McDonald has a current practising certificate, which expires in February 2024, but his status is currently “inactive”. The status means a doctor is permitted to practise medicine in New Zealand but has advised the council they currently are not doing so.

The court heard McDonald had endured health problems of his own and was working to maintain his sobriety.

He was born in Scotland before migrating to South Africa, where he lived for 32 years.

In 2002, he moved to New Zealand, where he most recently worked as a GP in New Plymouth and was earlier practising in Hawke’s Bay.

“I get the impression you’ve had a fairly nomadic life and it hasn’t always been easy,” the judge said.

In sentencing McDonald, Judge Greig said he would know “better than anyone else” what carnage can be caused by drunk people on the road.

“I feel almost trite in saying that, but it has to be said.

“You can’t expect, from now on, anything else than a heavy sentence when you drink and drive.”

From a start point of 12 months’ imprisonment, credit was applied for McDonald’s guilty plea, landing him a sentence of nine months’ jail.

That was then converted to four months of home detention to be served at his home in New Plymouth.

Nine months of post-detention conditions were imposed and an interlock licence was ordered.

“I wish you well in your efforts to remain sober,” the judge told him.

“Thank you, your honour,” McDonald said before he was taken away by security to have his ankle bracelet fitted.

- By Tara Shaskey

- Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki