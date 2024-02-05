Homes evacuated but Canterbury blaze contained

The fire in Old West Coast Rd near the town of Kirwee in the Selwyn District, has burnt through 80 hectares of pine forest, scrub and farmland. Photo: Cam Avery/ via NZ Herald

Homes have been evacuated as fire crews battle a large fire in Canterbury that’s been blazing in forest near the Waimakariri River.

The fire on Old West Coast Rd near Kirwee in the Selwyn District has burnt through 80 hectares of pine forest, scrub and farmland since around 10pm yesterday.

Last night an estimated 10 properties on the road were evacuated as a precaution, while several other households self-evacuated.

Fire and Emergency NZ incident controller Dave Berry said the blaze has been contained this morning with no loss of buildings or livestock, but crews would work to keep it under control today.

Crews from Kirwee, Darfield South, Darfield, West Melton, Rolleston and Wigram attended when the fire began about 10pm yesterday.

Berry said seven helicopters and eight crews are working on the fire today, supported by heavy machinery.

An aerial inspection this morning confirmed no buildings have been damaged or livestock caught up in the blaze.

However, roadblocks remain in place at several intersections: Cooks Rd and Old West Coast Rd, Cooks Rd and Homebush Rd, Ansons Rd and Homebush Rd, and Courtenay Rd and Old West Coast Rd.

People were asked to stay well away so firefighters, trucks and machinery can operate safely.

Flying drones near the fire ground are banned.

The fire broke out about 10pm yesterday. Photo: supplied

Fire and Emergency incident controller Graeme Knight said many people in and around Christchurch would have woken up to lot of smoke this morning.

“We recommend that people who are nearer to the fire ground stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut to reduce their exposure to the smoke.”

The Canterbury region is in for a scorching hot and windy day and a high of 31degC was forecast for Kirwee. Last month, two separate fires broke out near the town within a week of each other, threatening properties.

A statement early this morning from Fenz acknowledged that many people would be anxious. Crews were working hard to protect houses and prevent spot fires.

Initial evacuations had been completed. Police were knocking on doors on Old West Coast Rd between Courtney Rd and Robertson Rd to let residents know they could need to evacuate at short notice. People living outside the evacuation area who felt unsafe at home were also advised to leave.

A meeting for residents who had to leave their homes would be held at 11am today at the Kirwee Community Hall. An evacuation centre has been set up at the hall by Selwyn emergency management for those who can’t stay with family or friends.

A witness last night told The New Zealand Herald huge pine trees were engulfed in flames within seconds.

Fire and Emergency has warned high and extreme fire danger was expected for Central Otago, the Mackenzie Basin, South Canterbury's high country, Canterbury, Marlborough, Wairarapa, Northland and Auckland this week as a warm air mass from Australia was expected to pass over the country, bringing very warm temperatures and gusty winds.

- additional reporting RNZ