Homes evacuated as fires bear down in North Canterbury

Residents near the Loburn fire rush to evacuate horses as smoke fills the air. Photo: John Cosgrove

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) is evacuating properties in near the North Canterbury town of Amberley due to a large vegetation fire in the area.

There is also four separate scrub fires near the town of Loburn which are forcing evacuations.

A Fenz spokesperson said crews are responding to a well-involved blaze on Racecourse Rd.

"Crews were alerted to the fire around 1.20pm.

"Multiple tankers and three helicopters are responding to the fire, which is burning through tree stumps, grass, tyres and car wrecks."

The fire is estimated to be 1km by 500 metres in size.

Fenz advises the public to stay away from the area. We will provide another update later this afternoon.

In a post on its Facebook post, Hurunui District Council said it is advising those evacuated from Racecourse Rd to head to Hurunui Library.

"Please make your way to Hurunui Library, Carters Rd Amberley for the time being. There will be further updates about an evacuation location as soon as possible."

Fenz crews say they and three helicopters are also fighting four vegetation fires on Loburn Whiterock Rd near Loburn.

Police are evacuating homes as the fire bears down. Photo: John Cosgrove

Police are evacuating houses, while eight fire trucks and three tankers are working on the fires, which are estimated to cover about a square kilometre.

Residents are asked to follow the instructions of emergency services.