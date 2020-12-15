Homes evacuated as Port Hills blaze rages

Several homes are being evacuated in Christchurch as firefighters battle another scrub fire.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Galilee Lane at about 11.30am on Tuesday, the second fire in the Port Hills area in the past few days.

A police spokeswoman said some homes were being evacuated on Revelation Drive, Galilee Ln, and Bayview Rd.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said eight appliances, as well as water tankers, were in attendance.

A command unit has been set up at the scene.

Two helicopters are attending with one more on the way.

NewstalkZB radio host Chris Lynch is at the scene and said flames are dangerously close to homes.

"It is just metres away from houses on Clifton Terrace, you can see the flames which are metres in the air."

Witnesses are reporting high flames and heavy smoke.

Redcliffs shop assistant Dylan said he's got a clear view of the fire which is about 1km away with a lot of flames.

He said it was "pretty crazy out there" and the fire was "roaring".

The latest blaze comes after a spate of fires on the Port Hills the past week.

Part of Sumner Rd has been blocked.

The fire is being fanned by a northeast sea breeze.

Canterbury firefighters are warning those near the fire to keep inside and take action to prevent the smoke entering households.

Canterbury Fire and Emergency have posted on Facebook that smoke can be seen and smelt around the surrounding areas.

"If you live near the area we advise you to close your windows and doors.

Please stay away from the scene to allow our crews to work safely to get the fire under control," read the post.