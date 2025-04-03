Homicide and aggravated burglary linked: police

Police at the scene on Darlington Road, Miramar. Photo: RNZ / REECE BAKER

Police say they now believe a homicide and an aggravated burglary in the Wellington suburb of Miramar last month are linked.

About 2am on March 17, police were called to a Darlington Road address after the occupants found an intruder in their home.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary in relation to this incident.

Twenty minutes later, 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah was located with serious head injuries at the intersection of Camperdown Road and Totara Road.

He later died in hospital, and a homicide investigation was launched.

Detective inspector Nick Pritchard said a large police team were working on parallel investigations into both incidents, and are now treating the cases as being linked.

"We also believe he was the victim of a robbery," Pritchard said.

They were still seeking information from the public which could help identify a pedestrian walking from Camperdown Road into Darlington Road at 12.28am.

This person was wearing a light top and dark pants, and police said they could have crucial information.

"We also continue to seek the driver of a 2006 silver or grey Mazda 6 that was seen driving through the Darlington Road/Camperdown Road intersection several times between 11.50pm Sunday 16 March and 2.17am Monday 17 March."