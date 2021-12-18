Homicide inquiry after baby dies in hospital

A homicide investigation has been launched after a baby died in Auckland's Starship Hospital.

Waitematā Police Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor confirmed at midday today the 10-month-old baby boy brought in to Starship Hospital on Wednesday evening had died.

"Sadly, the child passed away in hospital yesterday evening. A post-mortem is taking place today," Proctor said.

"As such, the investigation has now been upgraded to a homicide inquiry."

"Police inquiries are continuing, and any further updates will be provided when able."

Proctor said the baby was presented to Starship on Wednesday evening with critical injuries.

Yesterday, Proctor confirmed they believe the injuries were "non-accidental" and were working to find out what happened.