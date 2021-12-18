Saturday, 18 December 2021

Homicide inquiry after baby dies in hospital

    1. News
    2. National

    A homicide investigation has been launched after a baby died in Auckland's Starship Hospital.

    Waitematā Police Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor confirmed at midday today the 10-month-old baby boy brought in to Starship Hospital on Wednesday evening had died.

    "Sadly, the child passed away in hospital yesterday evening. A post-mortem is taking place today," Proctor said.

    "As such, the investigation has now been upgraded to a homicide inquiry."

    "Police inquiries are continuing, and any further updates will be provided when able."

    Proctor said the baby was presented to Starship on Wednesday evening with critical injuries.

    Yesterday, Proctor confirmed they believe the injuries were "non-accidental" and were working to find out what happened.

     

    NZ Herald

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter