Homicide inquiry after baby's death in Auckland

A homicide investigation is under way following the death of a baby in the Auckland suburb of Otara.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, of Counties Manukau CIB, said a baby with critical injuries was taken to Watford Medical Centre in Otara on Monday.

"CPR was commenced, however, the baby was sadly pronounced dead.

"A homicide investigation is now under way in relation to the circumstances of the baby's death."

Police are speaking with residents of Shifnal Drive, Randwick Park.