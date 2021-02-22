Homicide inquiry after body found in Christchurch

A cordon on Armagh St on Sunday night. Photo: RNZ

One person is dead after an incident in central Christchurch in which a bloodied, hammer-wielding man was seen running down a street.

Police said emergency services received a report of a serious assault at an Armagh St property about 7.35pm on Sunday.

A body was located at the address, police said, and a homicide inquiry was under way.

"Soon after, police located a person who is assisting with the investigation."

Earlier, parts of central Christchurch were cordoned off after reports of a man covered in blood carrying a hammer and running down the road.

A witness staying at a backpackers on Barbadoes St told Newstalk ZB's Chris Lynch that he saw the man. The witness also said several girls were running away from the man.

The man was later stopped by police on Moorhouse Ave outside the Godfreys Law building, Lynch reported.

Meanwhile, a video sent to Lynch shows a St John ambulance pushing a stretcher into the driveway of a block of flats on Armagh St earlier in the evening.

Another witness posted on Facebook that people should avoid Moorhouse Ave if they had children as it was "pretty scary".

"Man arrested outside McDonald's saturated in (alot) of blood all over his clothes from neck down. Not nice. Hoping that everyone involved is OK."

Police urged the public to stay away from the scene.

A police spokesperson said officers were responding to the incident on Armagh St, reported about 7.35pm. "A cordon is in place at the intersection of Armagh St and Barbadoes St. Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time."

Police said in a statement on Monday morning that they "believe this to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public".