Photo: RNZ

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man involved in an altercation died in Christchurch.

Police said the man aged his 40s was involved in an altercation at a Wainui St property in the suburb of Riccarton about 8.45pm yesterday.

They said he sustained serious stab wounds and died a short time after leaving the address.

Police said he travelled in a vehicle to Clarence St, where he was located about 9.30pm.

Two men have been taken into custody and charged in relation to the incident.

Police said a 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 38-year-old man has been charged with assault.

They will appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Investigators would conduct scene examinations over the next couple of days.

Police said they have made contact with the deceased man's family and are supporting them at this time.