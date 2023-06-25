Homicide inquiry after man dies near Carterton

Police have launched a homicide investigation near Carterton following a man's death and say they are speaking to three people.

Officers were called to Te Kopi Rd, east of the Wairarapa town, about 9am today after a man was found dead outside a property.

A scene guard was in place and the road was closed this afternoon.

Police said the expected to remain at the property for a number of days.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation was asked to make contact via 105, quoting event number P055115804.

Alternatively, information could be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.