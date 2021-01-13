Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Homicide investigation after body found in Christchurch

    Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a man was found at a property in Christchurch this morning.

    Police were alerted about 9.44am about a body at a property on Main North Rd in Papanui.

    A person was assisting police with inquiries, a police spokesperson said.

    "We believe this is an isolated incident and we want to reassure members of the public that there are no general safety concerns for the wider Papanui community."

    A scene guard is in place at the property.

