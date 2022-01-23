Homicide investigation after woman found dead in Christchurch

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in Christchurch yesterday.

The woman, aged 37, was found deceased at her home in Addington on Saturday night, police said.

A scene examination is under way at the Grove Rd property, and part of the road has been cordoned off.

About 10.30pm last night a person at the scene said Grove Rd had been sealed off, with armed police and 10 vehicles attending the incident.