Sunday, 9 December 2018

Updated 5.08 pm

Homicide investigation launched in Christchurch

    1. News
    2. National

    Police are continuing to make inquiries into the homicide of a man dropped at Christchurch Hospital Saturday night. 

    The man was dropped at Christchurch Hospital at about 11pm with life-threatening injuries, police say.

    A homicide investigation was launched after he died from his injuries. 

    Police have confirmed the man was 25-years-old and are now searching a number of properties in relation to the incident. 

    Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact police on (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.  
     

    NZME.
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    xmas_banner_620_x_95.jpg

    See more great gift ideas !   For Her  |  For Him  |  For Families  |  For Kids  | 

    xmas_banner2.jpg