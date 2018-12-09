Homicide investigation launched in Christchurch

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the homicide of a man dropped at Christchurch Hospital Saturday night.

The man was dropped at Christchurch Hospital at about 11pm with life-threatening injuries, police say.

A homicide investigation was launched after he died from his injuries.

Police have confirmed the man was 25-years-old and are now searching a number of properties in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact police on (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

