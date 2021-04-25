Homicide investigation launched in Sydenham

A person died after being found with critical injuries in Sydenham, Christchurch yesterday afternoon. Photo: NZ Herald

A homicide investigation has been launched in relation to a Christchurch death, police confirmed on Saturday night.

"A person has died after being located with critical injuries at an address in Sydenham, Christchurch this afternoon ... residents in the area can expect to see a continued police presence."

It's understood emergency services were alerted just after 3pm.

More information would be provided as it became available, police said.

"We continue to make enquiries and staff remain at the scene continuing the scene examination," they said in a brief statement at 9.15am.

Several police cars were at the site this morning and at least two townhouses cordoned off as investigators worked behind the scenes.

The Herald has contacted the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust who own the complex.

The site - between Gasson St and Waltham Rd - was previously a large social housing complex called Brougham Village.

However, after the February 2011 quake, 89 homes were extensively damaged and had to be demolished.

It has been rebuilt and tenants have been moving in in stages. Construction is still being completed on some of the units.