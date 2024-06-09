Homicide probe after 10-month-old baby dies

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a baby boy in Waikato.

The 10-month-old boy was brought unconscious to Te Kuiti Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

"Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was unable to be resuscitated," Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said.

"An initial examination showed the baby boy suffered violent, blunt-force trauma.

"We believe these injuries were not accidental."

Det Insp Pitkethley said the homicide investigation was in its early stages.

"There is a lot of work ahead of us as we gather information."

The full extent of the baby's injuries would be determined by a post-mortem examination, but the results would not be known for some time, Det Insp Pitkethley said.

Police would not be releasing details of his specific injuries at this time.

Det Insp Pitkethley said officers had been speaking to members of the boy's family, including his parents.

"They are working with us as we establish what occurred in this young child's life and how he came to be so badly injured."