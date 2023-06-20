Homicide probe after man dies from stab wound

A homicide investigation is under way in Whangārei after a man was fatally stabbed.

Emergency services were called to a property in Anzac Rd, Morningside, at 5.30pm on Monday where they found a man with a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, and died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, of Northland CIB, said no one had been arrested but the homicide inquiry had made "significant progress" overnight.

"At this stage, we are not in a position to release details of the deceased and a post-mortem is due to be completed today," Doell said.

"We know the community will be feeling concerned about this incident and will still be feeling the impact from other recent events.

"Please be rest assured we are doing everything we can to locate the person responsible and hold them to account."

A scene examination was continuing on Tuesday.