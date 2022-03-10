Homicide probe after man found dead in Nelson

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died at a rural property in Nelson.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony McCoy said police arrived at the property on Edens Rd in Hope at about 7.30am on Wednesday.

A 56-year-old man was found deceased, he said.

A scene examination is being carried out and is expected to last several days.

"Inquiries are under way to establish exactly what occurred and to identify those responsible."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.