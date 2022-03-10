Thursday, 10 March 2022

Homicide probe after man found dead in Nelson

    1. News
    2. National

    Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died at a rural property in Nelson.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony McCoy said police arrived at the property on Edens Rd in Hope at about 7.30am on Wednesday.

    A 56-year-old man was found deceased, he said.

    A scene examination is being carried out and is expected to last several days.

    "Inquiries are under way to establish exactly what occurred and to identify those responsible."

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter