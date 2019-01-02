Homicide probe over sudden death in Bay of Plenty

The death of a young man on Matakana Island is now being treated as a homicide.

Emergency services were called to the area, in the western Bay of Plenty, about 1.06pm yesterday. Police said there had been "an incident'' and a sudden death as a result.

A 22-year-old man was later identified as the victim.

Police said tonight that results from a post mortem examination had led to officers upgrading their investigations to that of a homicide situation.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson, of Tauranga, said police would not be releasing the cause of death "at this time".'

Authorities have also made an appeal to anyone who was at a temporary camping ground on Matakana Point Rd on New Year's Eve and yesterday to contact police.