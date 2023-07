Photo: RNZ

Cordons are in place at a house in Porirua where a man has been killed.

Police said they were called to Owhiti St in Tītahi Bay shortly before 6pm on Friday, and found the man dead at the address.

They are treating the death as a homicide.

Cordons were in place overnight while officers worked at the scene.

Police said they expected the scene examination to continue this morning.