Homicide suspected in Bay of Plenty death

    Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a woman in Kawerau.

    In a statement Police said emergency services were called to an address on Hall Street, Kawerau around 12:41pm where a woman was located with critical injuries and died a short time later.

    One person is assisting Police with their enquiries, but Police said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to this death.

    A scene guard is in place at the property while Police investigate.

     

