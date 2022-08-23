Hoodoo Gurus to headline at Selwyn Sounds

Legendary Australian rockers Hoodoo Gurus will return to Kiwi shores for the first time in 20 years to headline Selwyn Sounds in March.

Fans can look forward to hearing Hoodoo Gurus hits like What’s my Scene, Like Wow – Wipe Out, Bittersweet and 1000 Miles Away – as well as performances from top down-under talent like Mi-Sex, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Gin Wigmore, Stellar*, Greg Johnson, and Blam Blam Blam.

Effervescent Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner said: “New Zealand! It has been too long, we can’t wait to play Selwyn Sounds. See you there!”

Promoter David Parlane launched the hugely successful Selwyn Sounds in 2017.

"The team has been working hard to put together one of our strongest line-ups for next year’s Selwyn Sounds," said Parlane.

"It’s been a difficult few years, but we are finally able to plan this line-up for next year."

Gin Wigmore. Photo: Getty

Parlane said it’s been a dream to bring The Hoodoo Gurus and Sir Dave Dobbyn to Selwyn Sounds and “each year we are asked when Mi Sex are coming back”.

"Not only do we have a great line-up on stage, but we also have over 30 food outlets to cater for all tastes.

"Selwyn Sounds is now well and truly on the calendar for concert-goers and this summer will be one not to be missed. It will be great value and a great day out for music lovers."

Selwyn Sounds will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 11am-8.30pm at Lincoln Domain, Meijer Drive, Lincoln.