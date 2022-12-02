Hopes for firefighter settlement by Christmas

A planned walk-off by professional firefighters on Monday has been cancelled, and there are hopes a settlement could be agreed by Christmas, their union says.

A New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union statement released today said it and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were working to finalise the necessary documentation for an agreement to be sent out to local groups.

Ratification meeting schedules would be sent out, but could only be confirmed once necessary documentation for the proposed settlement was finalised.

The schedule was being developed with the intention of the ratification voting process being concluded before Christmas, the statement said.