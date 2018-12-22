Horror day on NZ roads

Photo: ODT

It's been a horror day on the country's roads including the South in the lead-up to Christmas, with four people killed and another critically injured.

In the latest incident, one person has died and five others have been hurt after a van rolled near Mount Cook this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash on Mount Cook Rd, north of Twizel, about 2.10pm.

Police confirmed about 4.10pm that one person with critical injuries had died.

Another person had serious injuries and would be airlifted to hospital by helicopter. Four others in the vehicle had minor injuries.

Mount Cook Rd was expected to be closed for some hours and diversions were in place. Motorists were asked to continue to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Car, tractor collide in South Otago

In South Otago, a person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a collision between a car and a tractor.

Police said they were called about 2.40pm to the crash in Lakeside Rd at Lovells Flat.

Ambulance and fire crews were also at the scene.

Lakeside Rd was closed for a time but was open again about 4pm.

Four killed on roads

There have been four fatal crashes around the country since 9pm on Friday.

A driver died in a crash on Banks Peninsula at noon today.

A police spokesperson said the sole occupant of the car went over a bank in Bossu Rd in the Okuti Valley, 50km south-east of Christchurch.

The death follows that of another person in a single-vehicle crash just before 4.30am today on Te Puna Rd, near Tauranga.

A second person has been critically injured.

Last night, a man died in a single-vehicle crash on Christchurch’s Southern Motorway just before 9pm. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.

The official holiday period begins at 4pm on Christmas Eve (Monday, December 24) until 6am on Thursday, January 3.

- Reporting by Elena McPhee and NZME