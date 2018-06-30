Horror week on NZ roads as three more die

The horror week on New Zealand's roads has continued - with three people dying in separate crashes overnight.

Two people died - and another suffered critical injuries - in a crash at Nuhaka, east of Wairoa, on Friday night.

Emergency services were notified to the crash just after 8pm.

The critically injured person was airlifted to hospital.

Police confirmed this morning that one person has died after a crash in the Manawatu at about 1am.

Two cars - which were carrying six people - collided on Rongotea Rd.

As well as the deceased, one person suffered serious injuries, and four suffered minor injuries. The serious crash unit is investigating.

Two people were also seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Hawke's Bay just before dawn today, police confirmed.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Ormond Rd in Twyford, on the outskirts of Hastings, at 7.20am.

The two injured people have been taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital, she said.

The serious crash unit is on the way to the crash scene.

Shockwaves rippled through the country last week following a two car crash near Waverley which killed seven people - including a baby girl and her 8-year-old sister.