Horse float involved in serious crash

Horses are being looked over by a vet after a serious crash involving a horse float closed part of a highway in North Canterbury.

State Highway 7 near Balmoral in the Hurunui District has now reopened after being closed for several hours following the crash between two vehicles this afternoon.

The crash happened about 1.30pm and left one person seriously injured.

A horse float was involved and horses were being assessed by a vet, police said.