Hospital doctors and dentists on strike over pay talks

Hospital doctors and dentists on the picket line in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ

Senior doctors and dentists working in hospitals are holding a two-hour strike today over deadlocked pay negotiations between their union and Te Whatu Ora Health NZ.

About 250 planned care procedures would be impacted, Te Whatu Ora said, but it had contingencies in place and emergency departments would be open.

The health agency said it had put a fair deal on the table, but the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists argued increase on offer of $15,000 - $26,000 failed to keep up with inflation.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton said on Monday Te Whatu Ora have included regular salary-step increments members would get irrespective of whether they were bargaining on those numbers,. "

"So we would say they have inflated those numbers beyond what's actually on the table."

But Andrew Slater, chief people officer at Te Whatu Ora, told Morning Report the current offer was the best the agency could provide given the competing demands it was facing.

Striking senior doctors outside Wellington Regional Hospital on Tuesday. Photo: RNZ

"We think that there's a fair offer on the table, we re-shaped the offer last week, we added about an additional 16 million [dollars] to the deal and we really were hoping that the union would take that out to its members and test it."

Negotiations between Te Whatu Ora and the union would resume on Wednesday, Slater said.