Friday, 20 November 2020

Hotpool death: Man's body found submerged in thermal mud pool

    1. News
    2. National

    The body of a man was found in a thermal mud pool yesterday, police have confirmed.

    Police were advised just before 2.30pm yesterday that the body had been found submerged in a thermal mud pool near Hatupatu Drive, Rotorua.

    A spokeswoman said the man has been identified and there are no suspicious circumstances.

    A post mortem is expected to be carried out today and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

    Yesterday, a Rotorua Daily Post photographer saw a large police presence including at least eight police staff near a pool on the flats just off Hatupatu Drive.

    Several police vehicles were also at the scene as well as Fire and Emergency NZ.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter