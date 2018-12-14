House examined in Christchurch homicide inquiry

Police are examining what is believed to be an elderly couple’s home in the Christchurch suburb of Somerfield as they investigate the killing of a man at the weekend.

Police this morning confirmed that the Stanbury Ave crime scene investigation was part of a homicide inquiry into the death of Shayne Heappey.

The 25-year-old died in Christchurch Hospital on Saturday night after he was dropped off with serious injuries.

Residents of Stanbury Ave had seen armed police guarding a cordoned-off house since early yesterday afternoon.

They said the police presence had really picked up late this morning - with the road being closed off and a tent erected outside the property.

The home was believed to belong to an elderly couple.

A woman, whose house backed on to the property, said she did notice what now seems like some suspicious behaviour on Saturday.

She saw some strange people on her driveway, who immediately left when they spotted her.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said police and forensic specialists were currently carrying out an investigation into the house.

Another property in Russley’s Oakhurst Pl would also be investigated today.

Parnell said police were making good progress with information supplied by the public but asked anyone who had further information to come forward.

• Phone Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information.