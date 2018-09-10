House explosion in Christchurch

A person is currently being treated for injuries after an explosion at a house in Opawa, Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were currently in attendance at an address in Hawford Rd.

"There has been a report of an explosion at the address. We have arrived and found that the occupant was cooking with portable gas and the accident happened," he said.

"We are currently assisting the patient administering first aid."

The seriousness of the person's injuries was unknown.

The spokesperson said two crews were in attendance and the fire had been extinguished.

Opawa is an inner suburb of Christchurch, 2.5 kilometres south-east of the city centre.