House at risk from scrub fire

Fire crews are working to protect a house at risk from a scrub fire which has closed part of the Kaipara Coast Highway.

The fire is covering about 1ha at Helensville, in northern Auckland.

Police say the fire near the highway was reported just after 3.30am.

A spokesperson said a man was found near the fire and was speaking to police.

Firefighters said a helicopter was on standby to help contain the blaze which has put a house at risk.

State Highway 16 was closed between Pipitiwai Drive and Peak Road, north of Helensville.

Auckland Transport said buses would need to detour around the fire, and commuters using them are being warned of delays.

NZTA Waka Kotahi urged commuters to be careful if they're travelling in the area and to expect delays.

People are being urged to put off their journeys, or follow the instructions of road crews.