House where mother and son found dead for sale 'as is where is'

Police at the scene of the double death in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard

A Christchurch house where a pensioner and her son were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide is on the market.

Beverley Joan Mcilraith, 80, and her son Nick Myles Mcilraith, who was in his 40s, were found in separate rooms of an Ayr St, Riccarton, house on April 2 this year by police carrying out a welfare check.

A member of their family had raised the alarm after the pair could not be contacted.

Inside the house, on the corner of Ayr St and Mona Vale Ave, the officers made the double grim discovery of the pair's bodies.

It's understood they had been dead for some time, with a source earlier telling The New Zealand Herald it was "a number of days" and "possibly up to three weeks".

The deaths have been referred to the coroner. A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman confirmed yesterday that the case was still active.

Meanwhile, the mock Tudor house has been listed for auction, "as is where is".

An advert posted on Trade Me by Mike Pero Real Estate says the multi-storey three-bedroom townhouse, which has a rateable value of $360,000, offers an "exceptional opportunity" for prospective buyers.

No mention of what happened inside the house earlier this year is mentioned in the property listing.

Instead, it highlights the property's "premium location" with Hagley Park "right at your doorstep", just three minutes from the city centre, and being in zone for some of the city's top secondary schools, including Christchurch Girls' High School just around the corner, Christchurch Boys' High School, and St Thomas of Canterbury College.

"Opportunities like this do not come around every day," it says.

Commercial cleaners working at the Christchurch house where the woman and her son were found dead. Photo: George Heard

When the Ayr St house became subject to intense police scrutiny, its appearance was rundown and unkempt, with its exterior and some windows covered in ivy. Outside, the garden and driveway were overrun with weeds and plants.

However, it's since been tidied up, inside and out, with its interior stripped out.

The auction is scheduled for September 14.

Mike Pero Real Estate declined to comment on the auction when approached by the Herald, saying it was a "sensitive subject".

Real Estate Authority (REA) chief executive Belinda Moffat wouldn't be drawn on the Ayr St sale but said when a violent crime or unnatural death had occurred at a property for sale, it may be referred to as a "sensitive issue".

"Every situation is different and disclosure of a sensitive issue to potential buyers needs to be carefully considered," she said.

"Whether or not sensitive issues ought to be disclosed must be considered based on the specific facts of each case and what the vendor is comfortable disclosing.

"As a real estate agent may not disclose sensitive information without the consent of the vendor, REA guidance to agents is that they discuss with vendors if they believe there is sensitive information that they should consider disclosing. Consideration must also be given to confidentiality and fairness to the vendor, and also fairness to the buyer.

"If the vendor consents to disclose information of this nature, this should be handled with care and sensitivity. For example, it may not be appropriate to include sensitive information in advertising, however it should be provided to potential buyers who have indicated an interest in submitting an offer on the property."

Photo: Hamish Clark / NZ Herald

She added: "If there is information about a sensitive issue that a vendor chooses not to disclose, and the real estate agent considers that their client's instructions may potentially cause them to be in breach of their professional obligations, REA recommends that they consider taking legal advice and, if necessary, cease acting for the vendor."

In the days after the grisly find, Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie confirmed that a homicide investigation was launched after the post-mortem examinations.

"No one else is being sought," he said at the time.

"Our thoughts are with the wider family and they are being supported by Victim Support."

"No one else is being sought in relation to the incident" and that police were in close contact with a number of members of the Mcilraith family about the investigation.

-By Kurt Bayer