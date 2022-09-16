Hundreds attend funeral for teen found in burnt car

Ariki Rigby. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

The teenager whose body was found in a burned out car near Havelock North two weeks ago has been farewelled by hundreds of mourners in Hastings.

The death of 18-year-old Ariki Rigby was initially treated as unexplained, but is now the subject of a homicide investigation.

Her body was found in the vehicle in River Road Recreational Reserve after family reported her missing on September 2.

The hearse carrying her body was escorted by about 20 motorcyclists to Ascend Global Church this morning for the funeral service.

A family spokesperson, Michael Ngahuka, said his cousin was a beautiful, passionate person who lived life at "full throttle".

He said the service was about showing love and respect for her, but the whānau will not have closure until there is justice.

Ngahuka said the family was encouraging anyone with any information to get in touch with police.

Police believe the vehicle - a mid-'90s dark grey Toyota Corona - was taken to the reserve between 10pm on Friday, September 2 and 7am the following day.

They are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who may gone to the River Road car park between those times and saw the vehicle or anybody in the area.

Anyone who knows anything can call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.