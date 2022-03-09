Hundreds of Covid cases in country's prisons

Photo: RNZ

There are now hundreds of prisoners infected with Covid-19 in the country's Corrections facilities.

The Department of Corrections is managing 359 active cases at 11 prisons, more than half of which are in Auckland.

That includes 153 positive cases at the Mt Eden Corrections Facility, 56 at Auckland Prison and 40 at Auckland South Corrections Facility.

There have been 85 new cases in prisons in the past day.

Since March 2020, Corrections has managed 604 cases among inmates.

Today, there the Ministry of Health said there are 22,454 community cases and four deaths of people with the virus. There are 742 people in hospital, 19 in ICU.