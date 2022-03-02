Hundreds of police move in on protest to 'restore access' at Parliament

parliamentprotest2nzh.jpg Police look down on a protester. Photo: Mike Scott

Hundreds of police have descended on the anti-vaccine, anti-mandate protest at Parliament this morning to "restore access" to the grounds after 23 days of occupation.

A police helicopter is circling overhead and people are urged to stay out of the area as police, some clad in riot gear, march into Parliament and the surrounding grounds.

Police have so far reclaimed the National Library and the Parliamentary Library forecourt as well as several streets – but protesters can be seen building buffers out of pallets to try and stave off police advances.

Police say this morning's operation, which began at 6am, has gone as planned and they are pleased to see a number of protester vehicles preparing to leave the area.

Murphy Street is now completely under police control.

Police have ripped down a number of tents - and are separating the protesters as they move through the streets, forming guard lines.

One protester claims police are using pepper-spray.

"A pre-planned operation is under way to restore access within the protest area on Parliament grounds," police said in a statement shortly after officers began moving into the area.

"Police are advising the public to avoid the area around Parliament this morning. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available."There are reports of police prisoner vehicles in the area.

policeparliamentnzh.jpg A police car parked on Featherston St with slashed tyres. Photo: Mark Mitchell

A van with a megaphone is also reportedly telling protesters to move to Hill St, on the other side of Parliament, to avoid the encampment from being overrun.

A woman holding a flag could be seen pushing back police and yelling: "F*** off. Don't touch me."

Protesters have thrown traffic cones in police officers' path down Stout St. Officers have been moving through several streets surrounding Parliament including Bowen St, Stout St, Aitken St and Great Harbour Way.

Protesters can be seen fashioning a buffer out of wooden pallets as the police helicopter circles ahead and police advance.

According to one livestream from the grounds of the protest, some protesters are calling for children to be taken to the front of Parliament House to act as a buffer between them and the police.

The National Library is opposite the Court of Appeal and diagonal to Parliament grounds, where hundreds of anti-vaccine, anti-mandate protesters have been camped out for 23 days.

The police movement has cut multiple groups off from each other.

Tents have been taken down and one person has been led away by police.

A message broadcast across speakers from police warns protesters they face arrest. "This is Police. Parliament Grounds are closed. If you do not leave, you are trespassing. Any obstruction of police staff executed in their duty may result in your arrest."

Protesters are gathering en masse at barricades and within Parliament - some chanting "peace and love", others abuse.

"They do have an aim to get rid of us today," said one protester.

The drama started about 6am, as more than 100 police marched from behind Parliament and down Bowen St, led by two police cars with a police helicopter overhead.

"They have taken back the library - that means they are on the [Parliament] grounds," a protester said.

Many protesters are shouting "peace and love". Bob Marley's Get up, Stand up is playing over the protesters' own PA system.

Protesters say police are stationed on all corners of streets leading to the Parliamentary precinct and have hemmed in protesters.

At Parliament police are donned in helmets and visors and stand guard in front of the occupying protesters.