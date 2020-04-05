Hundreds of police officers in isolation

Photo: ODT files

Hundreds of New Zealand's police - 6% of the organisation - are in self-isolation.

This story was first published by RNZ

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call the NZ Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 (+64 9 358 5453 for international SIMs) or call your GP - don't show up at a medical centre

Approximately 740 sworn and non-sworn staff are off work, with about 400 of them frontline staff.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said they had managed to move a lot of staff around, so overall it had not affected services to the public.

He said many of those in isolation were due to complete it shortly, and with testing ramping up it was becoming much clearer who may or may not have been exposed to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

There are still only two known confirmed cases in the police force.

Cahill said the distancing regime and personal protection equipment (PPE) police had been supplied with was keeping them safe.