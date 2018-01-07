Hundreds without power three days after storm

More than 1000 homes are still without power, three days after storms lashed the North Island.

Powerco was working to get the lights back on for about 1500 customers in Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.

About 50 people woke up without power on the Unison network around Rotorua, and Vector has 10 outages across Auckland, but it says only a small number of homes were affected.

Counties Power supplies power to homes from Papakura, up the Awhitu Peninsula and over to Thames. A spokeswoman for the company said crews were working as fast as they could to end the outage.

One couple has even upped sticks, staying in a hotel in central Auckland until the problem is fixed, one Franklin man told the Herald.

Michael, who asked that only his first name be used, said another neighbour had been down in Rotorua when the power went out, and they were staying there until it came back on.

He was unhappy with how long it had taken to get things running again.

“Three days without power is excessive, especially considering the damage done along the Coromandel coast and that’s much further from a metropolitan centre than we are here,” he said.

“It’s not life-threatening this issue, but it threatens stock health, all the insurance companies are now going to have claims of freezers fill of meat which is spoiled, we can’t do any work because we have no wi-fi access, no computer access.”

The situation was very frustrating, he said.

Counties Power spokeswoman Jodine Laing-Reeve said 10 crews had been working around the clock to get power back on as fast as they could.

But with 40 lines down and each taking at least four hours to fix, things unfortunately couldn’t move any faster, she said.

About 100 homes were still affected by the outage on Sunday, and Laing-Reeve said the company was aiming for everyone to have their power back on by nightfall.

Because safety took priority, crews had to move on from a site once it was secure to secure the next downed line before they could fix the power outage.

Once all sites were safe, crews could return to sites to begin putting the power back on but because the distance between each was wide, this meant going was slower than residents might expect.

The Thames Coast Road, State Highway 25, remains closed between Tararu, north of Thames, and Manaia and has now become a very long work site, the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) says.

Escorted convoys for residents only will continue today, at times as required, between Tararu and Te Puru. The cordons will be manned at all times.

NZTA system manager Karen Boyt asked residents who did not need to travel urgently to refrain from joining convoys today. Through traffic would not be allowed to join and people who could avoid the area should, she said.