Sunday, 13 September 2020

Hunt goes on for escaped murderer

    1. News
    2. National

    Katrina Epiha escaped while being returned to prison from hospital. Photo / Supplied
    Katrina Epiha escaped while being returned to prison from hospital. Photo / Supplied
    The police hunt for a convicted murderer who escaped while being returned to prison from hospital has entered its third day.

    Police said on Sunday morning the search for Katrina Epiha was continuing, and told The New Zealand Herald it would issue a statement about the hunt as soon as it could.

    Epiha is considered dangerous and members of the public have been told not to approach her.

    She has large and distinctive tattoos on her cheeks and was last seen running towards Gray Ave in Māngere, South Auckland, wearing a black long-sleeved top over a white shirt.

    The 22-year-old was also wearing grey track pants and light-pink-coloured running shoes.

    Epiha was convicted of fatally stabbing 32-year-old mother Alicia Maree Nathan, also known as Robinson, and threatening to kill another woman at an Avonhead property in August 2017.

    She was 19 at the time of the attack and sentenced to jail for at least 10 years as part of a murder life sentence last year.

     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter