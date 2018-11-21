Husband of missing woman says he is 'first suspect'

Sonam Shelar has been missing since Saturday. Photo: Supplied

The husband of a pregnant woman missing since Saturday says he believes he is the "first suspect" in his wife's disappearance.

Sagar Shelar told Stuff that police had searched his home as the effort to find his wife Sonam Shelar in Wellington entered its fifth day.

"I know that I'm still their first suspect but I know that I haven't done anything wrong," he said.

"We're just waiting and hoping to hear from the cops," he said.

Family and friends were among those frantically searching for Sonam in the suburb of Khandallah, he said.

There is a real sense of unease in the neighbourhood as residents scour their own properties for any sign of the missing woman.

The 26-year-old was last seen at her home, on Cashmere Ave, at about 8.30am on Saturday.

She had recently moved from India to live with her husband.

Sagar Shelar previously told the Herald his wife was upset about a recent ultrasound which left the pair unclear about the gender of their baby.

Neighbour Jacob Cleghorn said the whole thing was unsettling and he has been extra vigilant, making sure doors are locked when leaving the house.

"In particular, the two women I live with are feeling a bit unsettled about everything.

"Even though we didn't know her personally, we kind of feel for the family and we do want to help in any way. But of course, we haven't seen her."

Local woman Sandy Karl said it was unusual for something like this to happen in the neighbourhood.

"It's really sad and I hope she is found."

Another resident, who did not want to be identified, said she felt uneasy.

"I even looked in my shed for her."

Appeal for CCTV footage

Police today made an appeal to any residents who had CCTV cameras showing the road or street in the areas of Cashmere Ave, Onslow Rd, Box Hill, Burma Rd or Agra Cres to contact authorities immediately.

Fears for the pregnant woman's safety were mounting, police said, and residents were also being asked to check their sheds, backyards or anywhere where someone may seek shelter.

A pamphlet delivered by police to locals said they were concerned for the safety Sonam Shelar's safety.

It said she had not contacted friends and family since Friday, which was unusual.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee, of Wellington CIB, said Shelar was of slender build and known to frequent walking tracks in the northern suburbs.

"When last seen, she was wearing a brown jacket with fur on the hood - as well as white, black and orange trainers ...

"If anyone sees Sonam, or has information that might help find her, please dial 111 immediately."