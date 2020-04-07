'I don't think there's hoarding going on': Bloomfield

Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Image: NZ Herald

Authorities are working hard to get flu jabs out to GPs and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says he doesn't think anyone is hoarding supplies.

Bloomfield, together with under pressure Health Minister David Clark, have appeared before the Epidemic Response Committee this morning.

Clark said there was no shortage of flu vaccines but there was a distribution challenge. The vaccination programme was brought forward and the Government put vulnerable and elderly people and health workers at the front of the queue.

Bridges said that "teething" distribution issues seemed to be the problem for testing kits, PPE and flu vaccines.

Bloomfield said waning immunity from the flu vaccine at the end of the flu season was considered but the "trade-off" was worth it to bring the vaccination programme forward.

He said each DHB was working hard to redistribute supplies within and across regions.

"I don't think there's hoarding going on," he added.

Almost 1.8 million flu vaccines have been ordered for this year and almost 900,000 vaccines have already been distributed.

But many GPs quickly ran out and couldn't get any more.

Bloomfield said backorders were not cancelled but put on hold while more vaccines arrived, and there were 30 per cent more vaccines available than last year.